Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance.
— Plato
Generally sunny. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 2:22 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.