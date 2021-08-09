Quotable Aug 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.― Mark Twain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedFrederick County School Board moves mask vote to Tuesday (15)Health district sees three-month high in cases as VDH recommends wearing masks indoors (14)Letter to the editor: Freeze the infrastructure effort and provide honest accounting (7)Habitat dedicates new home for single mom, 3 kids (3)Open Forum: Comparing the 1918 Influenza to COVID-19 (2)Millbrook football team's bond grew during difficult year (1)Report: State should do more to keep Shenandoah waterways clean (1)'Always working': Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president (1)Community 'violence interrupters' work to stem rising crime (1)Girl killed in crash on Berryville Pike (1) More Local News Health district sees three-month high in cases as VDH recommends wearing masks indoors Report: State should do more to keep Shenandoah waterways clean Evolve Services, Inc. will create 84 new jobs in Frederick County Habitat dedicates new home for single mom, 3 kids Frederick County School Board moves mask vote to Tuesday Lunch Box Recommendation Winchester Public Schools superintendent to recommend mask mandate Underage sex case under investigation Mother and adopted son reunited: 'A surreal and crazy moment' Boyce code enforcer looks into report of dangerous dog Valley Health accelerates staff vaccination deadline Winchester murder trial begins today Terry McAuliffe meets with small business owners in Winchester Local gymnastics studio folds 1,000 origami cranes to wish good health for 11-year-old teammate fighting leukemia BREAKING NEWS: Berryville experiencing large water service disruption Front Royal council 'encourages' businesses not to fire unvaccinated workers More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again Police pushback doesn't stop conservative gun law rollback Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator's objection Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Aug 15 Praise and Worship Service Sun, Aug 15, 2021
