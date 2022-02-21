Quotable Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The wise have always said the same things, and fools, who are the majority have always done just the opposite.— Arthur Schopenhauer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire Being the 1st: What it's like to make Supreme Court history Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war' in Europe Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods White House spending targets social justice; criteria vague Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike' EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out Harris to push Western unity, lash Russia in Munich address Local News NW Works Chimers: The sweet sound of dreams coming true Rules for rural lodging in Clarke County adopted Community prayer group hoping to help heal communities Frederick County Planning Commission reviews CIP Admiral Byrd Middle School 'A' honor roll for 2021-22 marking period 2 2 For 2 Foundation holding announcement event Tuesday You can't keep a good song down: Winchester musician's recording from 1975 finds new life in Hollywood Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley releases 2022 grant application information Peterson Companies breaks ground on Valley Logistics industrial park Officials: Pay raises for Clarke educators needed amid fierce competition AP National Sports GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end Analysis: China's bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game Jordan, Magic honored with 75th team at All-Star halftime At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 21 Patsy Anne Strawderman Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Feb 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Feb 26, 2022
