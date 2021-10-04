Quotable Oct 4, 2021 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Personally I'm always ready to learn, although I do not always like being taught.Winston Churchill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles5 BB&T branches to close in Winchester, Shenandoah, Warren with transition to TruistHomecoming royaltyClarke County tries to help with Berryville's railroad crossing problems'It's frustrating': Friendship Park proposal exposes divisionOne of two murder charges dropped in homicide caseOut of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester StarRegistrars report rising number of incomplete ballotsClarke County resident turning 110 on MondayPublic barred from hearing in Winchester homicide caseHomecoming king Ashby's five TDs lead James Wood to rout of North Hagerstown Images CommentedLetter to the editor: Critical race theory (46)Registrars report rising number of incomplete ballots (6)'It's frustrating': Friendship Park proposal exposes division (3)Open Forum: Candidates forum canceled (3)Letter to the editor: What is the end game of immigration laws? (3)Napolitano: On Jan. 6, what did the FBI know? (1)Open Forum: How do you want to be remembered? (1)Developer sheds light on proposed Friendship Park project (1)Clarke County resident turning 110 on Monday (1)SU chooses leader for its first marching band (1) More Local News Women's March this afternoon in downtown Winchester One of two murder charges dropped in homicide case Registrars report rising number of incomplete ballots Developer sheds light on proposed Friendship Park project Public barred from hearing in Winchester homicide case Clarke County resident turning 110 on Monday VDOT: Front Royal Pike traffic pattern change Monday Millwood Pike bridge reopens to traffic Clarke fairgrounds to host second benefit horse show Winchester to collect old, unused trash cans next week Local author pens third children's book Cybersecurity expert offers tips on mitigating risks Art at the Mill opens Saturday in Millwood Administrative mistake scuttles rezoning application Fatal crash under investigation New group helps those who have lost loved ones to violence Death Notices Death notices for Oct. 4 Ernestine Fay Riley Lloyd D. Good Nancy Jean (Tennant) Robeson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.