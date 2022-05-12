Quotable May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Take away paradox from the thinker and you have a professor.— Soren Kierkegaard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News China fights economic slump, sticks to costly 'zero COVID' Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence? Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight Biden co-hosting 2nd COVID summit as world's resolve falters Colorado elections race tests GOP embrace of conspiracies Biden calls to congratulate presumptive Philippine president Biden calls Trump 'MAGA king,' vows to push GOP contrasts Democrat Chesbro files to run in Alaska US Senate race Idaho hospital sues Ammon Bundy and associate for defamation More News from the Associated Press Local News City Council scuttles meals tax increase, tells school system to 'make do' Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears: Education, opportunity spur better business Middletown wastewater plant on schedule 2nd arrest made in shooting at W.Va. nightclub Witness says homicide victim was protecting son Dialed in: dispatchers honored for handling of rest stop shooting Valley Health corporation has 1st in-person annual meeting since pandemic Valley Health Cancer Center focuses on the 'whole patient' City GOP cancels canvass, still plans to field candidates A dozen 'Roses' AP National Sports Flames use 3-goal third period to top Stars 3-2 in Game 5 AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EDT Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force Game 6 Mercury beat Storm in first of home-and-home set this week Goorjian to be Dragons' foundation coach in new Asian league Death Notices Neil B. Garlock, Sr. Warren H. Greene, Jr. (1934-2022) Death notices for May 11 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
