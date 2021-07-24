Quotable Jul 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thousands of geniuses live and die undiscovered — either by themselves or by others.— Mark Twain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedCandidate urges Frederick County School Board to 'stand up' against state mandates (46)Letter to the editor: How can America survive with a 'befuddled government' (15)Open Forum: And yet it moves (10)Winchester planners endorse CUP for Cameron Square apartments (8)Letter to the editor: The first sentencing of 'moronic participants' in Capitol riot (6)Va. first lady visits local summer school program, shares information about state's expanded child care subsidy program (5)BREAKING NEWS: State board officially approves Laurel Ridge Community College as LFCC's new name (5)Cal Thomas: Truth and COVID-19 (3)Jules Witcover: Six months in, Biden's legitimacy still challenged (3)Letter to the editor: Vaccination nation (3)State board officially approves Laurel Ridge Community College as LFCC's new name (3)$3M water treatment plant project included in House Appropriations package (2)Blue Ridge Hospice celebrating its 40th anniversary (2)Cartoon (2)Ex-airman: Guilt over drone strikes prompted to leak secrets (2)Virginia plaza that once honored Robert E. Lee to be renamed (1)Organizers excited for Frederick County Fair's return next week (1)Glenn Edward "Glenn Dawg/Pops" Creswell (1)Judge: McDonald owes $9 million to Front Royal-Warren County EDA (1) More Local News Proposed change would remove Master Development Plan requirement in Frederick County FCPS Summer Academy gets high school students excited about learning again Man accused of pulling gun YDC director seeks transportation assistance from city Blue Ridge Hospice celebrating its 40th anniversary Washington, D.C., man dead after apparent tubing accident on Shenandoah River Death Notices William Raymond Barker, Sr. Bonnie L. Miller Donald Lee Shifflett Sr. Geraldine M. Bayliss Richard Lee Upperman, "Dickie" Death notices for July 23 Cheryl Suzanne (Catlett) Owings Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Rep. Luria's pro-Navy, centrist identity may get Jan. 6 test Biden stumps for McAuliffe in early test of political clout Groups worry about tapping COVID relief for infrastructure Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe Groups worry about tapping COVID relief for infrastructure Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
