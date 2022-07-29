I said the screen will kill the reader, and it has: the movie screen in the beginning, the television screen, and now the coup de grace, the computer screen.
— Philip Roth
GORE — The Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has renamed and rededicated Camp Rock Enon to honor local businessmen and longtime supporters Gerald F. “JJ” Smith Jr. and Dave Holliday.
WINCHESTER — Winchester School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman has resigned from the panel after accepting a job that precludes her from serving on an elected body.
WINCHESTER — Construction to bring high-speed internet to unserved areas in Frederick County is slated to begin next year, according to a county government news release.
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools has initiated a Title IX investigation into specific complaints about matters involving the girls' soccer program at Clarke County High School, Superintendent Chuck Bishop confirmed on Tuesday.
A Strasburg man was fatally shot Monday night by a Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office deputy, who is now on paid administrative leave while the Virginia State Police investigate the incident.
NEW MARKET — The New Market Battlefield Military Museum and the 5-acre property on which it sits have been purchased by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for $2.8 million.
HARRISONBURG — As Alyssia Black of Sharpsburg, Md., guides her 10-year-old smooth fox terrier Asti through the agility course at Horizons Edge Sports Campus on Saturday, she’s reminded of what got her into participating in the events.
