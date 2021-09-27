Quotable Sep 27, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Where there is shouting, there is no true knowledge.— Leonardo da Vinci Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWinchester grand jury indicts 24Homeschooling sees an uptick during pandemicFrederick supervisors reduce size of Orrick Commons developmentViral TikTok challenge leads to school bathroom vandalismFrederick County grand jury hands up indictmentsVault & Cellar serves up 'elegant' Appalachian dishesLetter to the editor: Beware of false promisesOut of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester StarSentencing delayed for suicide-by-cop shooter'There are people on the streets and something has to happen': Overcrowded Winchester Rescue Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue Images CommentedOpen Forum: Biden's numbers going south (31)Open Forum: The U.S. federal debt ceiling — not a game of chicken (11)Open Forum: Youngkin has no experience, vote McAullife (7)Open Forum: Help your community, help exhausted health care workers by getting vaccinated (6)'There are people on the streets and something has to happen': Overcrowded Winchester Rescue Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue (4)Viral TikTok challenge leads to school bathroom vandalism (4)Vault & Cellar serves up 'elegant' Appalachian dishes (3) More Local News Winchester grand jury indicts 24 Viral TikTok challenge leads to school bathroom vandalism Frederick County grand jury hands up indictments Sentencing delayed for suicide-by-cop shooter Vault & Cellar serves up 'elegant' Appalachian dishes Church pays tribute to longtime pastor upon his retirement Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District marks 25 years 'There are people on the streets and something has to happen': Overcrowded Winchester Rescue Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue Warren supervisors back naming bridges for Revolutionary War heroes City manager offers update on potential park development Part of Clarke County road to be paved this weekend Resolution seeks to curb governor's ability to impose mandates Flooding closes roads in Clarke, Frederick counties Up to 100 Afghan refugees coming to Harrisonburg area, group says Frederick supervisors point fingers over 'poisonous' atmosphere at meetings Campus kitty a first at SU Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 27 Tyson Homer Jobe Margaret A. Donovan Calvin L. Davis, Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
