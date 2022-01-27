Quotable Jan 27, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I do not think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.— Abraham Lincoln Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Frederick School Board made right mask decision (19)Open Forum: We deserve the truth, not mushroom treatment (18)Open Forum: Vote for democracy, not a political party (10)Open Forum: Kudos to WMC for actions against climate change (9)Clarke County School Board rolls back mask requirement for students (8)FCPS: 'No major disruptions' over continued mask requirement (8)Letter to the editor: School mask mandates a 'no-brainer' (6)Letter to the editor: Issues with proposed charter school bills (5)Cartoon (5)Police: Driver in fatal crash charged with manslaughter (5)WPS mask mandate mainly supported (5)Diane Dimond: Gun owners have rights — and responsibilities (2)Open Forum: Andrew Wheeler: A political surrogate, not a public servant (2)Plans for Juneteenth celebration in Clarke County advancing (2)Letter to the editor: The apple doesn't fall far from the tree (2)Former Stephens City fire chief remembered for his impact (1)Letter to the editor: What greatness looks like (1)Letter to the editor: Sheetz will negatively impact Middletown land and residents (1)Clarke School Board hears comments for, against masks (1)Letter to the editor: Thanking Blue Ridge Hospice (1) More Local News Job as state agriculture secretary 'dream come true' for Lohr FCPS: 'No major disruptions' over continued mask requirement Panel recommends spending up to $380K to address sinkhole problem at Shawneeland lake WPS mask mandate mainly supported Police: Driver in fatal crash charged with manslaughter Clarke School Board hears comments for, against masks FCSO: Inwood, West Virginia, woman killed in Monday night crash on Martinsburg Pike Study ranks Winchester 8th best place to retire in Virginia Win-Fred MPO changes schedule for transportation input meetings Plans for Juneteenth celebration in Clarke County advancing Chimney fire displaces 8 Lawsuit: Doctors' negligence led to brain tumor's growth Correction Former Stephens City fire chief remembered for his impact Search continues for Warren teen missing in Chincoteague Bay Winchester Fire and Rescue Department offering in-home life safety assessments, group presentations Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 27 Death notices for Jan. 26 Roy Augustus Frazier OBIT_Arley_Ralph_Oates_Jr_15221-1 OBIT_Arley_Ralph_Oates_Jr_15221-2 Arley Ralph Oates, Jr. OBIT_Ray_Carson_Racer_15295-1 OBIT_Ray_Carson_Racer_15295-2 OBIT_Amanda_Sherwood_Willis_14794-2 Randall S. Strother Amanda Sherwood Willis Ray Carson Racer OBIT_Julian_Baker_Marple_Jr_15255-1 OBIT_Julian_Baker_Marple_Jr_15255-2 OBIT_Roy_Augustus_Frazier_15266-1 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.