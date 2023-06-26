Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.