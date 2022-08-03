The only important statistic is the final score.
— Bill Russell, who died Sunday at 88
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
WINCHESTER — A search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick County Circuit Court indicates a Maryland man accused of shooting at a local resident on Christmas Eve may have recorded the incident on his cellphone.
A Missouri-based law firm that specializes in rails-to-trails litigation is representing more than 100 landowners whose property rights will impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail.
WINCHESTER — If the 2 for 2 Foundation achieves its goal, the world’s largest ice cream sandwich and human ice cream cone will be constructed during a fundraiser this fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
WINCHESTER — “This is one small step for technology and one giant leap for health and wellness in our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said on Monday about Project Elevate — a 16-month process that Valley Health is undergoing to implement its own more robust version of …
WINCHESTER — Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas discussed the need for more federal and state resources to address mental illness during a fundraising event for 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, on Thursday night at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County.
WINCHESTER — On Friday morning, day campers from around the area met for the last day of the weeklong Camp Follow The Leader at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, where many enjoyed their first-ever camp experience.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.