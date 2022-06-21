Quotable Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January.— Hal Borland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world's arsenals 1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed South Dakota impeachment trial will probe AG's fatal crash Al Gross, an independent seeking Alaska’s US House seat, says he is withdrawing from the race Independent Al Gross says he's ending Alaska House bid 'It always wins': North Korea may declare COVID-19 victory Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 'juvenile' More News from the Associated Press Local News Friday fire displaces residents Winchester man killed in Saturday morning crash in Maryland Winchester slave-turned-entrepreneur honored with historic marker Deputies charge suspect in high-speed pursuit on I-81 Incumbent Ben Cline seeking 6th Congressional District GOP nomination Merritt Hale challenging for 6th Congressional District nomination This week's government meetings Education foundation unveils new 'StoryWalk' at Chet Hobert Park Juneteenth celebrated in Clarke County with fun, learning Hood Love hosts inaugural Juneteenth celebration AP National Sports Royals pound 3 HRs to beat Angels 6-2; Bubic gets 1st win AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:34 a.m. EDT Rays' Margot, Kiermaier hurt; injured list likely for both Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1 Yanks beat Rays 4-2 behind Cole, Hicks, 1st team to 50 wins Death Notices Martha Gold (Clendening) Robinson Louise Ellen (Griffin) Newbrough Lewis W. “Wayne” Strother Donald W. Holliday Death notices for June 21 Alan Andrew Mollohan Oren O. Shrout William G. “Billy” Snapp Death notices for June 20 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
