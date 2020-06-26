I think we’re in the middle of an enormous reckoning right now in which the anxieties and the pains and the torments of injustice are bubbling up to the surface. It’s very important for people like me, of my complexion, to it be as quiet as possible and to listen. What I know from my reading of history is that the Confederate monuments have to go.
Filmmaker Ken Burns, whose documentaries include "The Civil War," in an interview this week on CNN
