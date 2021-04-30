I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of, let’s say 100,000 miles, their outlook would be fundamentally changed. The all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument suddenly silenced.
— Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who died Wednesday at age 90
