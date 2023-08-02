Quotable Aug 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One who deceives will always find those who allow themselves to be deceived.— Niccolo Machiavelli Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Private academy's bid for old Aylor school is $300K Sterling man, 19, accidentally drowns in Lake Holiday Remember 'MasterChef Junior' contestant Abby Major? She's all grown up and headed to college at an esteemed culinary school Adrianna Garcia crowned Miss Frederick County Fair Dianna Klein running for Frederick County School Board at-large seat New James Wood football coach Wilson emphasizing fun atmosphere Rohrbaugh enthusiastic to be back at Sherando Millbrook grad Johnson to miss season with Chiefs after ACL tear VDOT traffic alert for July 31-Aug. 4 Emmart in the thoughts of the Clarke County football team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.