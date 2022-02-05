Quotable Feb 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When I go to farms or little towns, I am always surprised at the discontent I find. And New York, too often, has looked across the sea toward Europe. And all of us who turn our eyes away from what we have are missing life.Norman Rockwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Trump's GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president EXPLAINER: Ukraine not joining NATO so why does Putin worry? Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps Biden sees U.S. economy as powering past the pandemic Childs gets prosecutors' 'wholehearted' backing for DC court French, German leaders to visit Russia, Ukraine amid tension School lunch rules updated to help ease pandemic disruptions US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance Local News Juvenile jail exploring how to pay for renovations Permit OK'd for second phase of Bartonsville solar project Child molestation suspect denied bond again Shenandoah National Park's pilot program to restrict tickets to Old Rag Mercury Paper in Strasburg to expand by 93,000 square feet Coastal storm could bring a light coating of snow to the area Frederick supervisors take aim at school funding over mask requirement Winchester woman claims $100K New Year’s Millionaire Raffle prize Planned resort in Shenandoah County committed to economic growth, community Newly constructed portion of Aylor Road to open to traffic Monday afternoon AP National Sports Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart 'Someone else's festival': No North Korea at ally's Olympics Kilde, 2 others get a 3rd run ahead of Olympic downhill Crooked rim leads to 44-minute delay in 76ers-Mavericks game Death Notices Jeffrey K. Stanton Ellen Linette Spicer Ann Brown Crim Death notices for Feb. 4 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
