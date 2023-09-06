Quotable Sep 6, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laughter gives us distance. It allows us to step back from an event, deal with it and then move on.— Bob Newhart Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular ReStore moves to site formerly occupied by Goodwill Woman perishes following fire at Sandy's Trailer Park New cookbook a tasty treat for Patsy Cline fans Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing 75-year-old Sherando rallies to beat Jefferson in third overtime Berryville imposes mandatory water use restrictions James Wood hangs tough after rough first half Handley runs over Harrisonburg Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star Shick no longer Wiley's legislative aide
