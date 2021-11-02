Quotable Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I love election day, and I love to vote.— Susan Straight Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Disbelief of what America has become (25)Open Forum: 'Rock-solid evidence' supporting LaRock (22)Open Forum: Virginia's bellwether election (9)Letter to the editor: Wiley for delegate (5)Letter to the editor: Virginia should not charter schools (5)Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US (1)Letter to the editor: Elect White for a 'breath of fresh air' (1) More Local News This week's government meetings Halloween 2021 New overdose outreach effort underway Gunplay alleged in domestic dispute Data shows high demand for workers with improving job market SCCF selected as grantee in SBA's Community Navigator Program Clarke County grand jury indicts 7 Four-legged firefighter wins second place in social media contest Make a list and check it twice: Holiday Bazaar Guide 2021 Voter Guide Today is last day for early in-person voting; polls open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day Early in-person voting ends today; local election officials say they're ready for Election Day Caring for stray, abandoned animals is Helinski's passion Techstars Startup Weekend seeking entrepreneurs Clarke County Animal Shelter addition opens With all eyes on governor's race, area Democrats, Republicans focus on voter turnout Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 2 Death notices for Nov. 1 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 6 Bethany Hill Baptist Church Christmas Bazaar Sat, Nov 6, 2021
