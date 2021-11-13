Quotable Nov 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the absence of the gold standard, there is no way to protect savings from confiscation through inflation. There is no safe store of value.— Alan Greenspan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedFCEA president accuses Back Creek supervisor of intimidating behavior at the polls; Graber says he was recording 'unlawful acts' (26)Letter to the editor: What Sears and Obama have in common (24)Letter to the editor: No election fraud this time around (18)Hundreds attend local boy's tribute to military veterans (9)City Council proposed charter change causes anger, confusion (5)Open Forum: Stop the rot, kill reconciliation (5)Letter to the editor: 13 brave Republicans (4)Handley grad featured in new Lifetime movie (3)Proposed city subdivision's impacts alarm neighbors (2)Study says veterans' medical costs are astronomical (2)Cartoon (2)Star Parker: The political center is gone (2)Letter to the editor: Some city officials don't appear to be working for all (1)Armstrong Williams: America's moral depravity (1)Letter to the editor: Thank you to WMC staff (1)Frederick County revises redistricting plans in wake of Nov. 2 election (1)School board: Libraries to remove 'sexually explicit' books (1)Quotable (1) More Local News Hoffman unveils proposed North End park improvements 'Shark' Daymond John shares words of wisdom at SU's Business Symposium Berryville plans water service interruption Sunday morning Council debates celebrating Berryville's 225th anniversary FCEA president accuses Back Creek supervisor of intimidating behavior at the polls; Graber says he was recording 'unlawful acts' Coventry Group aims to make communities home Study says veterans' medical costs are astronomical Veterans Day speaker praises sacrifice, service Vorisek named Clarke County's Veteran of the Year Frederick County revises redistricting plans in wake of Nov. 2 election Proposed city subdivision's impacts alarm neighbors 'Bloomin' Good Times' are back for 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Hundreds attend local boy's tribute to military veterans 'Let's honor their selflessness today and every day' Handley grad featured in new Lifetime movie Stephens City sets Dec. 7 public hearing on Comer Drive truck traffic Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 13 Death notices for Nov. 12 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 15 Joy Unbounded: Scenes from Gilbert and Sullivan Mon, Nov 15, 2021
