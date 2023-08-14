Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.
— Robert Louis Stevenson
Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 1:23 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.