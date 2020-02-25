I felt most proud of the success of the Apollo mission. They were going to the moon and I computed the path to get them there.
Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died Monday at age 101. She was depicted in the 2016 motion picture “Hidden Figures.”
