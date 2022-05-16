Quotable May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.— Charles Mackay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Former Australian envoy says Australia's lost Pacific trust Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world 2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles Biden's leadership of Democrats faces test in next primaries Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis? Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running for Senate, suffered stroke More News from the Associated Press Local News Jefferson 500 offering a weekend of family fun Rosemont Leadership Award contenders announced Three other restoration projects to receive certificates of merit Clermont to receive Historic Preservation Commission award Frederick School Board praises "compassion" of NREP Homeless no more: A man, a dog and the bond that set them free Man helping driver pinned by vehicle Food maker to expand, bring 100 jobs to Warren County Hog-It-Up BBQ serving up Texas-style meals DeAngelis announces bid for Ward 2 seat on City Council AP National Sports Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:25 a.m. EDT Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals roll to 15-6 win over Giants Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7 Death Notices Joanne Killough Death notices for May 16 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events May 21 Fortsmouth Fire Department 2022 Craft Show Sat, May 21, 2022 May 22 Becoming Community Builders Sun, May 22, 2022
