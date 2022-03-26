Quotable Mar 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "When I was a child my mother said to me, 'If you become a soldier, you'll be a general. If you become a monk, you'll be the pope.' Instead I became a painter and wound up as Picasso.”― Pablo Picasso Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP Albright acted as model, mentor for generations of women Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases Justice Thomas' wife long steeped in conservative politics Justice Thomas' wife long steeped in conservative politics Trump DC hotel gets OK to sell to Miami investment fund Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms More News from the Associated Press Local News Sheriff Millholland named Citizen of the Year by Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Ben Weber new Frederick County Republican Committee chairman Greater Good Awards: Barry Lee receives Lifetime Community Impact Award Wilson's Wild Animal Park owner, nephew plead no contest to animal cruelty; can't own exotic animals for 5 years Willingham completes purchase of former ZeroPak facility Mother accused of abusing young son Warner, Kaine seek to establish Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area Foggy fields Schools, public safety get support at Frederick County budget public hearing Weekend event in Winchester to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian relief AP National Sports Column: Saint Peter's boils Purdue; Is mighty Carolina next? McGusty, Miami beat Iowa State 70-56 in Sweet 16 Love's big shots lift Carolina past UCLA, into Elite Eight Stanford marches into Elite 8 with 72-66 victory vs Maryland Upstart Creighton women top Iowa State, reach Elite Eight Death Notices John Howard Lawson Elizabeth Helsley Cooper Death notices for March 26 Maynard Latane "Pat" Patterson, Jr. Suzanne L. “Sue” Webb Lovene Odessa Combs Newlin Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt Death notices for March 25 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 26, 2022
