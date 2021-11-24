Quotable Nov 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude.— Nigel Hamilton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: We need civil behavior at polling locations (42)Open Forum: Make being a vegetarian cheap again (11)Shenandoah County judge recuses himself from LFCC name change challenge (6)Open Forum: What am I thankful for? (5)Clarke schools to return $1.38M to county for broadband project (2)Letter to the editor: Christ, Christmas and the Confederate monument (2)'Oh, I'll have a glass of that': Wine suggestions for your Thanksgiving feast (1)Cartoon (1)Cost goes up to prepare Thanksgiving dinner (1)All RSW Regional Jail employees to receive $3,000 bonuses (1) More Local News Area stores ready for Black Friday Expansion of Smith Hall on LFCC campus will allow for more mechatronics programming Gobble, gobble: Big or small, turkey farmers busy raising birds in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Local markets provide plenty of Thanksgiving options Middletown teams up with Boy Scout troop for Wreaths Across America Winchester grand jury indictments hands up indictments Clarke schools to return $1.38M to county for broadband project Cost goes up to prepare Thanksgiving dinner This week's government meetings Energy prices projected to rise over the winter All RSW Regional Jail employees to receive $3,000 bonuses Shenandoah County judge recuses himself from LFCC name change challenge Father, son apprehended after car chase initiated in Frederick County Judge eulogized at memorial Escaped inmate quickly recaptured Meet Dexter, Winchester's most famous chihuahua Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 24 8141 Lawrence S Titus obit.jpg Lawrence S. Titus “Larry” Mrs. Cynthia Carole Everson Death notices for Nov. 23 Tharon Mullenax Orndorff Richard Marvin Puffinberger Brian K. Ramsay Boyd Edward Kilmer Shawn R. Kuse Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 24 Kevin Fox Bake Sale at Winchester Elks Lodge 867 Wed, Nov 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.