History is a guide to navigation in perilous times. History is who we are and why we are the way we are.
— David McCullough, who died Sunday at 89
Saying she wants to give voters a choice on Election Day, Democrat Emily Scott is running again to unseat Republican Todd Gilbert, this time for the newly created 33rd House of Delegates seat.
BERRYVILLE — Sheriff Tony Roper and Chief Deputy Travis Sumption would receive approximately $15,000 raises through a proposed career development program for Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employees.
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is asking the city of Winchester to apply for a $5 million state grant on its behalf to help fund the conversion of the former Virginia National Guard armory into a Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE).
WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
MIDDLETOWN — In promotion of its newly launched drone program, Laurel Ridge Community College hosted a Drone Day on Tuesday to let the community learn more about the new program and allow potential students to try their hand at flying drones.
