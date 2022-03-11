Quotable Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Even a stopped clock is right twice every day. After some years, it can boast of a long series of successes.”— Marie Von Ebner-Eschenbach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill GOP split on alternative to Greitens in Missouri Senate race Texas results hint GOP Hispanic gains may endure post-Trump By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later VP Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine refugee crisis grows Biden relief plan: Major victory gets mixed one-year reviews Endgame elusive as West tries to force Russia out of Ukraine US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia More News from the Associated Press Local News Correction Frederick County parks officials revisit amphitheater project Sunflowers for Ukraine Fuel's gold: Sticker shock at pump hitting drivers Barthel honored for 40-plus years of service to Berryville BZA After amending land designation, City Council approves Comprehensive Plan City Council approves rezoning for S. Pleasant Valley townhouses Crash-Test Yummies raising funds to help feed Ukrainian refugees Authorities: Noose found at Loudoun County high school Man gets 6 months for sexual assault AP National Sports Durant, Nets rout 76ers in Simmons' return to Philadelphia Bear, Aho, Raanta help Hurricanes beat Avalanche 2-0 California university ex-trainer charged with sexual assault Osaka outlasts Stephens in return to Indian Wells Fleetwood, Hoge share early lead at storm-delayed Players Death Notices Death notices for March 11 Tiann Violet O'Connor David D. Thornton "Chuck" Dwaine L. McIntire Rosezella D. Godlove Death notices for March 10 Mary Ellen Clayton Wilson Gladys Yvonne Shanholtzer Crouse Althea Denise Tolliver Burns Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 12 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 12, 2022
