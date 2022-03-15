Quotable Mar 15, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When the rich wage war, it's the poor who die.— Jean-Paul Sartre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Plea discussions launched in stalled 9/11 case at Guantanamo Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 plot jailed until trial Ex-hedge fund CEO aims to be hometown boy in key Senate race White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks White House tours to resume next month as virus fades Nebraska congressman faces high-stakes trial in California Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash EXPLAINER: What's behind federal anti-lynching legislation? More News from the Associated Press Local News One year after restoration, Piccadilly Place is for sale Long journey returns historical quilt to Clarke County for keeps This week's government meetings Exhibit at Barns of Rose HIll showcases art created during the COVID-19 pandemic Discovery Museum bounces back with plans for new exhibit Snowbird Princesses to serve in court of Queen Shenandoah XCV Shenandoah County to celebrate 250th anniversary with birthday party Valley Health easing patient visitation guidelines The WoW factor: Students to explore local career opportunities AP National Sports Packers announce Rodgers has signed contract extension Chastain, Suarez have upstart Trackhouse eyeing victories Orioles' Rutschman, Tigers' Torkelson among top MLB rookies Braves sign new 1B Olson to $168 million, 8-year contract Lawmakers rip Emmert, demand more progress on NCAA equity Death Notices Elizabeth “Betty” Miller Dobler James Carlton Massey Helen Kathleen Swartz In Loving Memory Steven Scott Jones July 10th, 1959 - March 7th, 2022 Pamela D. Nichols Patsy Arlene Garrett Death notices for March 15 Hilda Louise Smallwood Catlett Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr. Death notices for March 14 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 19 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 19, 2022
