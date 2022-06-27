You're not obligated to win. You're obligated to keep trying to do the best you can every day.
— Marian Wright Edelman
WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
WINCHESTER — The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to hire Candice Perkins as the authority’s full-time executive director.
WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Wednesday celebrated its 20th anniversary at a reception at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
WINCHESTER — Faith Power and her staff at The Laurel Center found themselves sifting through mud, debris and silt Wednesday evening and Thursday while working to assess damage brought on by a heavy thunderstorm that hit the area Wednesday afternoon.
MIDDLETOWN — As part of an annual youth ministry, teenagers from the Arlington Diocese WorkCamp are repairing and upgrading several homes within the town limits.
