Quotable May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."Cardinal Meymillod Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Diplomats concerned by state of emergency in Sri Lanka Australian, Solomon Islands ministers discuss China pact South Korea says North Korea fired projectile toward sea South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states Abortion adds to Biden's all-but-impossible to-do list GOP picks Stefanowski for gov.; Dems OK Blumenthal in senate Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83 Ex-Arizona prison chief faces 2 felonies for armed standoff More News from the Associated Press Local News Boyce council approves 'DMV stops' for unpaid taxes Breaking news: Man killed, suspected shooter arrested Frederick planners recommend approval for Dollar General rezoning Boyce adopts 25 mph uniform speed limit Splash Pad prep Fire officials: Remains found at house fire scene Employer Expo seeks to double attendance Frederick supervisors adopt school operating budget on 4-3 vote Totally tubular Officials updating values of Winchester real estate AP National Sports Booker and the Suns visit Dallas with 2-1 series lead Carlson's RBI hit in 9th lifts Cardinals past Giants 3-2 Machado stays hot as Darvish, Padres beat Marlins 3-2 Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings Kelly excels, D-backs get late homers to top Rockies 4-1 Death Notices Ronald E. Boyer “Pops” Violet Lureen Shields Drake Anna Kats Deborah L. “Debbie” Miller Bettie Armentrout Carper Death notices for May 7 Helen W. Weir Nancy Ann Hammond Milton D. Horsman, Sr. Death notices for May 6 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.