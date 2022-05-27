Quotable May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most people can’t understand how others can blow their noses differently than they do.— Ivan Turgenev Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts On remote US territories, abortion hurdles mount without Roe Liberal Los Angeles could take right turn in mayor's race Senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws Oregon ballot fiasco spotlights clerk's troubled 20-year run Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties More News from the Associated Press Local News Runners taking their mark for Monday's Loudoun Street Mile Employer Expo triples attendance YHB acquires Maryland-based tax, accounting, consulting firm City Council hopes to remedy mental health, substance abuse issues Clarke schools release 700-plus trout into Spout Run through B-WET program Winchester's outdoor pool to open this weekend Frederick Water approves water, sewer rate increases Gun fight: Lawyers spar over Winchester gun ban Sign of change 'They made my wish come true': Local man with ALS wins free trip, will use it to visit his 93-year-old mom AP National Sports Connor McDavid scores in OT, Oilers beat Flames to advance McDavid, Oilers eliminate Flames in OT, on to West finals Freeman's 3-run HR, 5 RBIs, lift Dodgers over D-backs 14-1 Vlad Jr homers off Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays top Angels 6-3 Oklahoma tops Texas Tech 6-3, advances to Big 12 semis Death Notices Timothy Page Murphy Joseph F. Higgs, Sr. Death notices for May 27 Karen Stratton Callahan Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events May 27 The 25th Annual Shenandoah Memorial Festival Cruz-In and Flag Retirement Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 The 25th Annual Shenandoah Memorial Festival Events and Parade Sat, May 28, 2022
