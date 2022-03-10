Quotable Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's discouraging to think how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit.— Noel Coward Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Two years into COVID, was $800B payroll aid plan worth it? US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden End of COVID funds? House eyes $15.6B, but outlook dim White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine Perdue sees Georgia GOP victory despite Kemp advantages Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure Former Trump chief Meadows' voter registration in question Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise More News from the Associated Press Local News City Council approves rezoning for S. Pleasant Valley townhouses Crash-Test Yummies raising funds to help feed Ukrainian refugees Authorities: Noose found at Loudoun County high school Man gets 6 months for sexual assault Clarke School Board Chairwoman: Educating students 'a shared responsibility' Wet steps Police: 2 men charged with carjacking in Frederick County Ban will have 'dramatic' impact at the pump, local expert says Middletown wants to crack down on trash heaps, junk cars Clarke supervisors receptive to schools' budget request but make no promises AP National Sports Jokic dominates Kings as Nuggets win after blowing big lead VanVleet, Raptors delay Popovich's record in win over Spurs Booker has 23 points in return, Suns roll past Heat 111-90 Woman sues Cowboys' Jerry Jones, says he's biological father Column: PSG, Qatar still can't buy its way to European glory Death Notices Death notices for March 10 Mary Ellen Clayton Wilson Gladys Yvonne Shanholtzer Crouse Althea Denise Tolliver Burns Death notices for March 9 Tiffany Nicole Viands Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 12 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 12, 2022
