Quotable Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save O sweet September, thy first breezes bringThe dry leaf’s rustle and the squirrel’s laughter,The cool fresh air whence health and vigor springAnd promise of exceeding joy hereafter.— George Arnold, September Days Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Proud of 'blue' vote (87)Letter to the editor: Democracy is an inalienable right (23)Open Forum: Now is the time to pull together as one nation (19)Armstrong Williams: Our global leadership Is declining (17)Josephine Improvement Association bills Berryville for $1.25 trillion (6)Cal Thomas: FDR vs. JFK vs. JRB (4)Teen charged with killing grandmother (2)'Priceless legacy': Century Farm designation hold special meaning for local family (1)Core of the Community Festival set for Thursday to Saturday at Frederick County Fairgrounds (1)Frederick County explores regional broadband initiative (1)White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans (1) More Local News Former Warren EDA executive director indicted on federal charges Study: Virginia ranked 20th best state for 'bouncing back' from unemployment Selah, Parks and Rec partner to promote arts Ida's remnants could bring up to 6 inches of rain, flooding to area Frederick County explores regional broadband initiative Autumn leaves to appear earlier than usual this year Sunny day sunscreen Teen charged with killing grandmother Revisions to parks and recreation board's bylaws approved Teen charged in grandmother's homicide Josephine Improvement Association bills Berryville for $1.25 trillion Core of the Community Festival set for Thursday to Saturday at Frederick County Fairgrounds 'Priceless legacy': Century Farm designation hold special meaning for local family This week's government meetings Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges,$130K in illegal drugs Former police captain claims disciplinary actions unwarranted Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 1 Patricia "Eileen" Kitchick James F. Eskildsen "Ike" Judy Marie Everhart Ashby Von A. Campbell Barbara Oliver March 9, 1944 - August 27, 2021 Stephen Davis Malone Death notices for Aug. 31 Samantha Dawn Whiteman Ann Marthena Clevenger Mitchell Mabel Elizabeth (Godlove) Sheets "Col." Edwin Pifer Orndoff Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Sep 3 "Come Roll With Us" Fri, Sep 3, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.