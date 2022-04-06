Quotable Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our culture runs on coffee and gasoline, the first often tasting like the second.— Edward Abbey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Russian media campaign dismisses Bucha deaths as fakes Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19 House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery Killing of Ukrainian civilians could bring new sanctions Sri Lankan president revokes emergency amid growing protests WI-AppCt-2-elected Norman’s Heikkila defeats incumbent Clark in mayor’s race Alabama plan advances to alter name of Edmund Pettus Bridge More News from the Associated Press Local News Virginia House of Delegates honors local musicians' Hall of Fame induction Social Security offices reopening to the public Thursday The sad story behind the ZeroPak headstone Applications being accepted for Winchester Police Department’s 2022 Kids and Cops Camp Quicksburg woman finds niche raising rare sheep Forsythia in bloom Robert Orrick to get historical marker in Winchester Suspect charged in motorcycle chase, crash Used book sale underway Berryville's gigantic spring yard sale set for Saturday AP National Sports McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1 Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers, pull even in Atlantic Pelicans beat Kings 123-109, clinch play-in spot in West Dinenno's 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul Death Notices Savannah Leoria Pence-Brown William "Bill" Lamp Janet Lee Greene James G. Fincham Death notices for April 6 Walter I. Floyd, Jr. Charles L. Mayes "Larry" Mitchell Eugene Derry Sandra L. Plotner (Christian) Timothy Patrick George James Lawrence Stendeback, Sr. (“Larry”, “Dutch”) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Apr 6 Live trivia: Parks and Rec Wed, Apr 6, 2022
