Quotable Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No pessimist ever discovered the secret of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new doorway for the human spirit. — Helen Keller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGroup takes fight against new Sheetz store to company's backyardWoman buys family home that has housed six generationsAuthorities apprehend Va. man wanted for girl's abductionNew city/schools spokesperson hiredFrederick supervisors take aim at school funding over mask requirementLetter to the editor: A word to the unvaccinated and unmaskedWinchester woman claims $100K New Year’s Millionaire Raffle prizeOut of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester StarChild molestation suspect denied bond againWinchester Equipment Company celebrating 65 years Images CommentedFrederick supervisors take aim at school funding over mask requirement (50)Letter to the editor: A word to the unvaccinated and unmasked (25)New city/schools spokesperson hired (7)Group takes fight against new Sheetz store to company's backyard (4)Cartoon (2)Goldberg: Joe Biden could learn a lot from Bill Clinton (2)Permit OK'd for second phase of Bartonsville solar project (2)More details of Clarke broadband project expected soon (1)Child molestation suspect denied bond again (1)Letter to the editor: Calling out behavior of School Board members (1)Open Forum: Coming to Miles Adkins' defense (1)Open Forum: City residents should demand better redevelopment projects (1) More Local News Anger, frustration on display during marathon meeting on mask mandate Board maintains mask mandate for Frederick County schools War refugees: Afghan family resettles in Berryville Clarke County renews its Agricultural and Forestal District Luray woman under investigation for gun comment at Page County School Board meeting Valley Health to distribute 150,000 free COVID test kits The Wine Room hosting fundraiser to support local restaurant damaged in hit-and-run Business Briefcase UPDATE: Frederick School Board upholds system's mask-wearing policy 60-foot telecom tower gets nod from Frederick County planners Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 29 OBIT_Joan_L_Bush_15848-2 Joan L. Bush OBIT_Eugene_Allen_Rodgers_15903-2 OBIT_Eugene_Allen_Rodgers_15903-4 Eugene Allen Rodgers OBIT_Debra_Ann_Stultz_Haas_15900-2 Debra Ann Stultz Haas OBIT_Larry_Denny_Costello_15918-1 OBIT_Larry_Denny_Costello_15918-2 Larry Denny Costello Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.