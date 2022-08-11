And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.
— Gilbert K. Chesterton
WINCHESTER — One week after her husband announced he is stepping down as Winchester’s sheriff to pursue another career opportunity, Debera Taylor is following suit with her job at NW Works Inc.
WINCHESTER — City Council decided on Tuesday to set aside, at least for now, any proposed changes to Winchester’s ordinance restricting the possession of guns on city property.
The Frederick County government announced Tuesday that is has swapped the collection containers for paper and plastic jugs and bottle recycling. County staff says it is much more efficient to collect mixed paper in the smaller containers and plastic jugs, bottles and jars in the larger, blue…
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is searching for an interim at-large board member to replace Karen Anderson Holman, who resigned July 14 after accepting a job precluding her from being an elected official.
Saying she wants to give voters a choice on Election Day, Democrat Emily Scott is running again to unseat Republican Todd Gilbert, this time for the newly created 33rd House of Delegates seat.
BERRYVILLE — Sheriff Tony Roper and Chief Deputy Travis Sumption would receive approximately $15,000 raises through a proposed career development program for Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employees.
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is asking the city of Winchester to apply for a $5 million state grant on its behalf to help fund the conversion of the former Virginia National Guard armory into a Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE).
WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.