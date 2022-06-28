The obstinacy of cleverness and reason is nothing to the obstinacy of folly and inanity.
— Harriet Beecher Stowe
MIDDLETOWN — Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team's all-time sack leader, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
Elected officials and candidates from the state and region offer their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in prepared statements and social media posts:
WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
WINCHESTER — A South Carolina man who operates a private zoo and trains exotic animals for the movies will have to pay $100,000 if he wants to stay out of jail pending his trial in Frederick County Circuit Court.
WINCHESTER — The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to hire Candice Perkins as the authority’s full-time executive director.
WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Wednesday celebrated its 20th anniversary at a reception at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
