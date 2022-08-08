If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future.
—Winston Churchill
Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
MIDDLETOWN — In promotion of its newly launched drone program, Laurel Ridge Community College hosted a Drone Day on Tuesday to let the community learn more about the new program and allow potential students to try their hand at flying drones.
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is asking the city of Winchester to apply for a $5 million state grant on its behalf to help fund the conversion of the former Virginia National Guard armory into a Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE).
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
