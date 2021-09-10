Quotable Sep 10, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No matter how old you are, if a little kid hands you a toy phone ... you answer it.—Dave Chappelle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: What do the Taliban and the right have in common? (15)Apartments, stores planned for land parallel to I-81 (13)4 Shenandoah County residents plan to appeal LFCC renaming (12)Open Forum: Youngkin's 'elephant in the womb' (9)Letter to the editor: 'QAnon Shaman' turns on his idol (7)Cartoon (4)Open Forum: Support Richard Bell for City Council (3)Open Forum: Disappointed over fair official's defense of past turtle races (2)Open Forum: Let’s have a change (2)Letter to the editor: Dave LaRock is 'one of the good ones' (1)Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, is being cut into pieces for relocation to storage facility (1)Frederick County School Board quietly addressed transgender policy in June (1)Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail' (1)Rector S. Brown (1)Biden seeking additional funds for Ida relief and Afghans (1)Lee statue in Richmond set to be removed, sent to storage (1)Winchester may purchase Social Services building on North Cameron Street (1) More Local News Frederick County moves forward with high-speed internet initiative NW Works clients play important role in Trex's daily operations SU's Fitzsimmons, other area leaders named to Virginia 500 list Community events planned to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks Update to Winchester's lodging tax ordinance headed to City Council Stephens City appoints new Planning Commission member Frederick County School Board quietly addressed transgender policy in June Middletown council members say they will push to keep Main Street events, despite VDOT concerns Winchester grand jury indicts 13 Apartments, stores planned for land parallel to I-81 Autopsy confirms woman was beaten to death New jobless claims in region up slightly in August Former Front Royal-Warren County EDA director pleads not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges After COVID-19 delays, SU business symposium featuring 'Shark Tank' star set for Nov. 12 Winchester starts delivering thousands of new trash cans 4 Shenandoah County residents plan to appeal LFCC renaming Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 10 Eugenia Kines "Jeannie" Swisher Rector S. Brown Daniel Allen Judy, Jr. "Summit" Kimberly D. Rosenberger Mabel E. Anderson Joseph Kevin Nail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Sep 11 WildFest - Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Sat, Sep 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.