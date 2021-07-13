Quotable Jul 13, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.— Soren Kierkegaard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News High court ruling gives immigrants facing deportation hope Democratic donor’s trial centers on alleged injection fetish In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions Notable sedition, treason cases in American history Biden calls 'remarkable' Cuba protests a 'call for freedom' Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesReporter's murder still unsolved 9 years laterCity Council to divvy up American Rescue Plan fundsOpen Forum: Community has lost a legend with passing of George SempelesPrice begins role as Frederick County's interim administratorWinchester Medical Center Auxiliary thrift shop reopensPublic hearing for One Logistics Park set for WednesdayDowntown festival to showcase city's young musiciansNew admissions halted at 5 state mental hospitals, increasing pressure on policeLetter to the editor: Should we take our cue from Russia?Cool in the pool ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: A resolution against city employees (3)Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point (1)VDH: Data shows that vaccinated people rarely die from COVID (1)Cartoon (1) AP National Sports Gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Olympics after doping ban 4 US, UK Olympic contractors arrested for alleged drug use AP PHOTOS: Oil wrestling festival returns in Turkey Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving IOC president quickly corrects slip up in Olympic pep talk AP Regional Sports Gausman, Casali power Giants to sweep of Nationals O's Mountcastle leaves with arm injury after hit by pitch Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Washington Charles has 34 points, 17 rebounds; Sky top Mystics in OT Crawford blasts 18th home run, Giants thump Nationals 10-4 Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Digital Replica Tweets by @WinStarVa
