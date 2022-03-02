Quotable Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s amazing that the amount of news that happens in the world every day always just exactly fits the newspaper.— Jerry Seinfeld Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union Analysis: Biden seeks 'reset' on pandemic and his presidency Biden speech takeaways: War in Ukraine transforms focus AP source: Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace Hill Dems, GOP show signs of backing $6.4B for Ukraine aid Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured Utah lawmakers pass new media restrictions for House floor Kemp, Perdue spar over planned Georgia electric car plant GOP torn as Greene speaks to far right amid 'Putin!' chants Ukraine envoy, Facebook whistleblower to sit with Jill Biden More News from the Associated Press Local News Clarke County accepting historic preservation award nominations Lawsuit: Caregiver manipulated elderly woman, bilked 'millions' from her estate Jail superintendent disputes whistleblower complaints Mardi Gras gate Winchester to host public hearing on Comprehensive Plan updates Winchester preparing to sell school division''s administration building Civilians, officers, honored by Winchester police CDC drops mask mandate on school buses Youngkin visits Ukrainian church in Front Royal Clarke County, organizations welcoming newcomers AP National Sports Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event No. 4 Duke rolls by Pitt 86-56 in Coach K's final road game Kent Waldrep, TCU rusher paralyzed during a game, dies at 67 Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda QB questions hang over so many NFL teams at scouting combine Death Notices Gretchen Lynne Gensemer Barry Jay Kleinschmidt Joshua D. Walker Death notices for March 1 Dr. William H. McLaughlin III Thomas “Thom” Ruffin Margaret T. Harlow Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 5 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 5, 2022
