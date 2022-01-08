Quotable Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water."the late Carl Reiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedFrederick County School Board elects new chairman, vice chairman (46)Open Forum: Look what secularism has done to America (34)Open Forum: Does Joe Biden have a clue? (31)Open Forum: Virginia's natural resources hang in the balance with Wheeler nomination (22)George Washington's beer reborn for nonprofit's anniversary (6)Goldberg: As far as political satire goes, 'Don't Look Up' fails in more ways than one (5)New GOP leaders say Virginia to join vax mandate challenges (2)Winchester Salvation Army raises $69,216 during Red Kettle Campaign (1)Winchester Board of Architectural Review gives green light to Cameron Square designs (1)Winchester proposes adjustments to real estate tax relief program (1)Thursday's Cartoon ( (1) More Local News Virginia SBDC offering business webinars to kick off new year City of Winchester taps Rekor for infrastructure pilot Winchester area manages low unemployment rate while growing labor force Quotable Homicide witness charged in previous shooting at crime scene Frederick planners recommend county code amendments, elect new chairman Driver charged in pursuit, crash Winchester proposes adjustments to real estate tax relief program Frederick County School Board elects new chairman, vice chairman Family of man run over by truck suing driver, trucking company Short-term residential rental rules being deliberated in Clarke County Local authorities: Overdose antidote usage frequent in 2021 Winchester Salvation Army raises $69,216 during Red Kettle Campaign 2-4 inches of snow likely Thursday night into Friday morning Fire destroys detached garage Police: Homicide victim shot in back Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 8 Death notices for Jan. 7 Mother Nancy Lee Boles Chloe J. Sparks Michael M. Funkhouser Sr. Charles J. “Chuckie” Renner, Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
