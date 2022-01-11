Quotable Jan 11, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have a couple of jokes that are politically oriented, but it just sickens me to do them.— Bob Saget Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Deal with virus 'in an intelligent and non-coercive manner' (32)Letter to the editor: Have suspicions of the liberal agenda? (16)Building Berryville: New subdivision construction progressing rapidly (11)Letter to the editor: Visit Winchester National Cemetery for perspective (7)COVID leading cause of death for police, firefighters (6)Navy veteran Merritt Hale challenging Ben Cline for GOP nod in 6th District (2)Sentara Hospitals to pause non-emergency surgeries, procedures (2)Edinburg couple restoring historic Luray home (2) More Local News Zoning changes could spur development in North End Edinburg couple restoring historic Luray home COVID leading cause of death for police, firefighters Building Berryville: New subdivision construction progressing rapidly New Chapel Mausoleum open at Mount Hebron Cemetery Wellness campaign promotes signs of kindness Sentara Hospitals to pause non-emergency surgeries, procedures This week's government meetings Update: State police identify victim in Saturday's fatal traffic crash in Clarke County Fire ignites after car crashes into Frederick home Winchester man charged with embezzling nearly $1M from Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board Area hospitals stretched close to limit as COVID cases keep rising Legislative redistricting bringing big changes to region Glo Fiber coming to Stephens City Winchester Board of Architectural Review gives green light to Cameron Square designs Virginia SBDC offering business webinars to kick off new year Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 11 Linda Faye Miller (nee Michael) H. Leroy Miller Lawrence “Larry” Lee Sams II William (Bill) Harold Myers Jr. Faye V. “Penny” Anderson Kimberly “Kim” (Burke) Fairfax Jack Dean Weyant Charles Rimel Craun Death notices for Jan. 10 Russell Gilbert Dodson Wesley Franklin Triplett Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
