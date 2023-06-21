Too much sanity may be madness and the maddest of all, to see life as it is and not as it should be.
— Miguel de Cervantes
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.