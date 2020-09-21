When I’m sometimes asked ‘When will there be enough (women on the Supreme Court)?’ and I say: ‘When there are nine,’ people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s every raised a question about that.
— U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87
