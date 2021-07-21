Quotable Jul 21, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won't come in.― Isaac Asimov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTwo charged in carjacking at WMCStorm sends metal roof flying off townhouses no injuries reportedValley Health to require COVID vaccines for employeesAlliance dedicated to reducing feral cat populationCooling off in the creekHealth Department warns of possible algae blooms in Shenandoah RiverMan avoids jail for sex crimes committed when a juvenileCabbie robbed at gunpoint in WinchesterMotorcyclist injured in wreckChurch comes down Images CommentedOpen Forum: Instead of racism, schools should focus on basic curriculum to prepare students for success (36)Open Forum: Make a date to vaccinate – do it for the people who love you (33)Letter to the editor: Beware of a wolf in sheep's clothing (26)Open Forum: Supervisors' personal agendas include 'a plethora of lightning rod nonsense' (12)Cartoon (8)Letter to the editor: We're talking vaccines, not weapons (6)Open Forum: The Laurel Center lost funding when it was needed the most (3)Diane Dimond: Are guns really the problem? (2)Valley Health to require COVID vaccines for employees (2)Letter to the editor: Valley Health sets good example (2)Church comes down (1)Real estate market continues to favor sellers, remains tough for buyers (1)A seldom told spelling bee tale (1)Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question (1)3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines (1)Rezoning paves way for age-restricted community in Gainesboro District (1)Freda M. Shiley (1)Open Forum: Feeling happy or unhappy is a choice (1)Froma Harrop: Mental distress fuels crime and extreme politics (1)Letter to the editor: Frederick supervisors are protecting citizens' rights (1)Quotable (1) More Local News Alliance dedicated to reducing feral cat population Getaway driver in Clarke County homicide enters plea Two charged in carjacking at WMC Storm sends metal roof flying off townhouses no injuries reported Valley Health to require COVID vaccines for employees Frederick County grand jury indicts 44 Death Notices Death notices for July 21 Hubert "Larry", "Johnny" Johnson Barbara J. Barbe Ruth Virginia Barley Bobby E. Vann Thomas W. Bailey, Sr. Death notices for July 20 Virginia Braun Dickson Garry William Bevan July 26, 1960 - July 2, 2021 Lt. Benjamin Elwood Barb Laurie Ann Dolphin More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster Biden's 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right-wing 3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines Belarus opposition leader seeks new US sanctions on country Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
