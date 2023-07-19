Quotable Jul 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one's ability to persuade.— Ruth Bader Ginsburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Duck Donuts bringing its beach vibe to Winchester Handley High School's big secret during World War II continues to fascinate Workplace death at Shockey Precast under investigation Woman to serve 18 years for providing drugs that killed Winchester man Shenandoah's Martin signed by San Diego Padres Fallen Frederick County Fire and Rescue recruit with 'a servant's heart' remembered Handley grad Brown signs with Croatian basketball team Christopher Davey running for Frederick County School Board's at-large seat Thompson excelling with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds Safety improvement project for Va. 7 in Clarke County begin today
