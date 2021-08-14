Quotable Aug 14, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.”— Actress Lily Tomlin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedUPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school year (38)Open Forum: A response to the Winchester School Board's mask policy (22)Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings (16)Official: FCPS to comply with mask mandate (15)Valley Health workers strike over vaccine mandate (15)Open Forum: Schools' mask mandate disregards medical advice and law (10)Open Forum: Republicans are aggressively pursuing a plutocracy (7)Open Forum: Corporate America leading the way on vaccinations (7)Cartoon (5)Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder (3)City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals (3)Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her (2)Cartoon (2)Fairfax County Police: Boy, 5, left in hot SUV, dies (1)After some schools push back on masks, Virginia orders them (1)Opa! Greek Festival returns to Winchester this weekend (1)Route 11 Yard Crawl set for Saturday (1)Man gets 50 months for underage sex (1) More Local News Veterinary clinic's signs the funniest in Winchester, we Shih Tzu not Vet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnership Drought conditions strain region's farmers Frederick supervisors lose taste for meals tax increase Man sentenced to 2 years for child abuse Frederick County adopts MOU to receive opioid settlement money Unique ribbon-winning creativity on display at the Clarke County Fair Celebrities team with local comic shop to boost local literacy Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum ready to celebrate milestone after surviving COVID-19 EMS director: Stay hydrated at the fair amid heat wave Animals are a big attraction at the Clarke County Fair Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder Cooperative extension offering free diabetes prevention program Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her Death Notices Death Notices 08/14/21 John William Fincham, Sr. Lenous “Lenny” Vincent Jr. Rena Dea Stephens “Dea Dea” “Mema” Henry Pearce “Hank” Manson Jim Cook Death Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Aug 15 Praise and Worship Service Sun, Aug 15, 2021
