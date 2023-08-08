Quotable Aug 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.— Warren Buffett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Berryville teen dies of injuries sustained in car-train collision in Fauquier County 2 city residents arrested following stabbing on S. Cameron St. Investigator: Human trafficking is 'prevalent in this area' Judges excited to begin season under Smith Samuels library director resigns amid controversy over banning books Scotty McCreery to headline this year's Patsy Cline Classic Victim in car-train collision in Fauquier County was recent Clarke County High School graduate State police: Winchester man killed on I-81 Lifelong Frederick County resident aims to be next Board of Supervisors chairman Handley leads local schools at Licklider golf tourney
