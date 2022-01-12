Quotable Jan 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There is much pleasure to be gained from useless knowledge.— Bertrand Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Deal with virus 'in an intelligent and non-coercive manner' (33)Letter to the editor: Have suspicions of the liberal agenda? (16)COVID leading cause of death for police, firefighters (13)Building Berryville: New subdivision construction progressing rapidly (13)Navy veteran Merritt Hale challenging Ben Cline for GOP nod in 6th District (12)Letter to the editor: Visit Winchester National Cemetery for perspective (7)Zoning changes could spur development in North End (4)WPS plans to continue mask mandate regardless of state policy (2)Sentara Hospitals to pause non-emergency surgeries, procedures (2)Edinburg couple restoring historic Luray home (2)Judge grants continuance in Neal case (1)Letter to the editor: Foundation unthinkably put a price on the priceless (1)SU hoping Bridgeforth turf installation will be finished this week (1) More Local News Strasburg man killed in I-81 crash Middletown raise water rates, sewage hookup fees Sheriff's Office looking for missing juvenile Noted Loudoun chef's dining destination Waverly Springs eyes 2023 opening Winchester-based Rugs Direct acquires lighting retailer Access Independence a one-stop shop for people with disabilities Navy veteran Merritt Hale challenging Ben Cline for GOP nod in 6th District Judge grants continuance in Neal case Woodstock woman dies in Clarke County crash Winchester's tax and fee collections on the rebound Bin 5 to close Winchester location Zoning changes could spur development in North End Edinburg couple restoring historic Luray home Update: State police identify victim in Saturday's fatal traffic crash in Clarke County COVID leading cause of death for police, firefighters Building Berryville: New subdivision construction progressing rapidly Death Notices Chase Ryan Taylor Lester William Price Jose Luis Torres-Reyes Fred H. Rhoton Philip Robinson Mildred E. DuBois Vicki Leona Walls Richard "Richie" Lee Snapp Jr. Death notices for Jan. 11 Linda Faye Miller (nee Michael) H. Leroy Miller Lawrence “Larry” Lee Sams II William (Bill) Harold Myers Jr. Faye V. “Penny” Anderson Kimberly “Kim” (Burke) Fairfax Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
