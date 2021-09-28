Quotable Sep 28, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia.—Charles M. Schulz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFire destroys home, no one hurtSex offender not part of shelter leadershipStalled nursing home seeks council's approval againWinchester grand jury indicts 24Spikes end police pursuitAppeal challenging LFCC name change filed in courtLetter to the editor: It was refreshing to read fact-based opinionsLetter to the editor: Confederate monuments belong on battlefieldsNew mountain bike trail ready to Rock & RollAthlete Spotlight: James Wood boys' cross country runner Nathaniel Woshner Images CommentedLetter to the editor: Beware of false promises (4)Letter to the editor: Confederate monuments belong on battlefields (2) More Local News Appeal challenging LFCC name change filed in court Fire destroys home, no one hurt This week's government meetings Clarke schools administrators: Teachers have a lot of work to do Frederick supervisors reduce size of Orrick Commons development Clarke County SOL exam results a mixed bag amid lower expectations Homeschooling sees an uptick during pandemic Winchester grand jury indicts 24 Viral TikTok challenge leads to school bathroom vandalism Frederick County grand jury hands up indictments Sentencing delayed for suicide-by-cop shooter Vault & Cellar serves up 'elegant' Appalachian dishes Church pays tribute to longtime pastor upon his retirement Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District marks 25 years 'There are people on the streets and something has to happen': Overcrowded Winchester Rescue Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue Warren supervisors back naming bridges for Revolutionary War heroes Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 28 Jimmie Blain Bowers Doris Mae Drooger Dorothy L. Walker Michael Keith Underwood Erma Funkhouser Godlove Coffman Clarence Arthur Franklin, Jr. Thomas John "Tom" Cesnik Robert "Robbie" Anthony Eriksson Death notices for Sept. 27 Tyson Homer Jobe Margaret A. Donovan Calvin L. Davis, Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
